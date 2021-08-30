Monday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: CrowdStrike, EQT, Magnolia Oil and More

The markets were higher across the board midday on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq printing fresh all-time intraday highs. Wall Street pundits are still dissecting Jerome Powell’s comments from last week, in which the Federal Reserve chair sought to distinguish between tapering and liftoff, and he once again reiterated the view that inflation pressures will be transitory. Crude oil prices were up slightly after rallying more than 10.5% last week.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR): Raymond James resumed coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $45 price target. The Wall Street consensus target is $41.55. Over the past year, the stock has traded between $20.49 and $40.21 a share.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD): Needham reiterated its Buy rating on the cybersecurity leader and lifted the price target to $377 from $277. Over the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded between $115.25 and $288.45, and they have a consensus price target of $279.12.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL): BofA Securities started coverage of the popular language app with a Buy rating and a $160 price target. No consensus target was available as the stock had a recent, very successful initial public offering. Since then, the shares have traded between $118.54 and $152.84.

EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $23 price objective. That compares to the higher $26.48 consensus price target. The shares have traded between $12.27 and $23.24 over the past year.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT): Loop Capital started coverage with a Buy rating and a $48 price target. The consensus target is $41. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $27.74 to $43.04.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE: MGY): Truist Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and lifted the target price to $21 from $18. Over the past year, the stock has traded between $4.09 and $16.38.

SiTime Corp. (NASDAQ: SITM): Credit Suisse started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $225 price target. The stock has traded in a wide 52-week range of $63.00 to $214.90, and it has a $181.80 consensus price objective.

Zion’s Bancorp. (NASDAQ: ZION): Baird downgraded the shares to Underperform from Neutral and has a $49 price target. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $27.55 to $60.65 and has a consensus target of $57.68.

