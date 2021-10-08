Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Honeywell, Tesla, Ulta and More

Markets were mixed going into the weekend. Not for nothing, the markets had a roller coaster of a week starting with the Facebook outage and going through the resolution of the debt ceiling. While this has been a crazy ride for investors, many are looking to what the analysts have to say about all this.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Caesars, GE, Home Depot, 3M and more.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS): Robert Baird downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $10 from $39. Shares were trading at around $9 on Thursday, and the analysts’ consensus target is $32.88.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON): Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $229 price target. Shares were trading near $218 on Wednesday, and the consensus price target is $244.14.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP): KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded to an Overweight rating from Sector Weight with a $16 price target. The 52-week trading range is $9.82 to $14.10, and the share price is near $14.

Omeros Corp. (NASDAQ: OMER): JPMorgan downgraded to Underweight from Neutral. The consensus price target is $31.71, and the share price is roughly $7.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK): Wells Fargo started with an Overweight rating and a $227 price target. Shares were last seen trading around $178. They have a consensus price target of $233.92.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $940 from $768. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $379.11 to $900.40, while the current share price is near $790.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA): Cleveland Research upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral. Shares were last seen trading near $379 apiece. The consensus price target is $441.12.

Five Dividend Aristocrat stocks have reasonable upside to the Wall Street targets and, of course, they pay very dependable dividends. With even moderate appreciation in the share prices of the top companies, investors should be looking at double-digit total return potential.

Note that four copper-mining stocks pay outstanding dividends now.