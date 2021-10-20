Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BHP, Ford, First Solar, Halliburton, SolarEdge, Thermo Fisher and More

The earnings season rally continued into Wednesday with the Dow Jones industrial average hitting a record intraday high, taking out its previous high back in August. At the same time, Bitcoin is continuing its rally hitting more record levels above $65,000. Strong earnings have been powering this recent rally for the markets, it’s now a question of can they keep up the pace.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Gilead, Micron, Netflix, Urban Outfitters and more.

BHP Group (NYSE: BBL): Jefferies downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy. Shares were trading near $55 on Wednesday, and the analysts’ consensus target price is $58.50.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F): Credit Suisse upgraded to an Outperform rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $20 from $15. The 52-week trading range is $7.61 to $16.45, and the share price is near $16.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR): Guggenheim downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy. Shares were trading near $103 on Wednesday, and the consensus price target is $100.60.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL): Argus upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold with a $32 price target. The 52-week range is $10.99 to $26.68, and the share price is roughly $26.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM): BWS Financial upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $60 from $37. Shares were trading around $41, well below the consensus price target of $43.40.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Equal Weight rating and an $85 price target. Shares were trading around $78, above the consensus price target of $103.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG): Guggenheim downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy. Shares were trading near $308 apiece. The consensus price target is $316.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO): Citigroup upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $700 from $620. Shares were trading near $605 on Wednesday, and the consensus target price is $649.39.

ZTO Express Inc. (NYSE: ZTO): Goldman Sachs downgraded to a Neutral rating form Buy with a $44 price target. The 52-week trading range is $25.23 to $38.96, and the share price is near $31.

