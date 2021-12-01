Wednesday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Lennar, StoneCo, Vertex Energy and More

Tuesday saw a big drop across the broad markets, but on Wednesday things bounced back. This is not to say investors have lost focus on Omicron or Federal Reserve concerns, but when stocks slid significantly on last Friday and then again on Tuesday, it did provide a good buying opportunity. At the same time, economists are looking forward to Friday to see November’s unemployment report.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Beyond Meat, Capital One, DoorDash, Foot Locker, Krispy Kreme and more.

American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK): Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight and lowered the price target to $170 from $171. Shares were trading around $170 on Wednesday, and the 52-week range is $131.01 to $189.35.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS): Jefferies resumed coverage with a Buy rating and an $8 price target. Shares were last seen near $3.50 on Wednesday, and they have a 52-week range of $1.86 to $9.54.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN): The Jefferies upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to $12 from $7. Shares were trading around $7 on Wednesday, and the consensus target price is $10.50.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN): Goldman Sachs raised its Neutral rating to Buy and changed the $108 price target to $140. The consensus price target is $120.36, and shares were trading near $110 apiece.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE): Scotiabank started coverage with a Sector Perform rating. The 52-week trading range is $15.00 to $95.12, and shares were last seen near $16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN): Jefferies resumed coverage with a Buy rating and raised the $40 price target to $44. The 52-week trading range is $20.81 to $34.50, and the share price was near $32.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR): Credit Suisse started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $13 price target. Shares were trading near $6 on Wednesday, and the consensus price target is $19.00.

