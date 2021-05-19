AutoZone, CVS, Home Depot, Macy's and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the markets turned lower on Wednesday, nearly hitting their lows of last week. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were getting the worst of it, each down over 1.3%. The Nasdaq was down closer to 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $215 price target. The shares traded near $195 on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $130.07 to $210.18. The consensus price target is $215.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF): Telsey Advisory reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $48 from $32. Shares were trading around $39, in the 52-week range of $9.30 to $43.60. The consensus price target is $37.11.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM): Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $460 price target. The shares were changing hands at around $392 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $244.10 to $406.00. The consensus price target is $423.33.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,437 price target. The stock traded near $1,478 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $1,074.45 to $1,542.30. It has a consensus price target of $1,600.88.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $19 price target. On Wednesday, the stock traded around $24. The 52-week trading range is $5.78 to $53.90. Its consensus analyst target is $26.23.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX): Wedbush downgraded it to a Neutral rating from Outperform and lowered its price target to $130 from $155. The stock traded near $116 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $77.79 to $138.66. It has a consensus price target of $143.10.

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS): Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and an $89 price target. The stock traded near $88 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $55.36 to $88.65. It has a consensus price target of $92.80.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $72 price target. The stock traded near $83 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $28.91 to $91.80. It has a consensus price target of $85.32.

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $319 price target. The stock traded near $309 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $234.31 to $345.69. The consensus analyst target is $337.89.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M): Telsey Advisory reiterated a Market Perform rating and raised its price target to $20 from $16. On Wednesday, the stock traded around $18. The 52-week trading range is $4.91 to $22.30. Its consensus analyst target is $15.95.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $211 price target. The stock traded near $215 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $114.23 to $218.50. It has a consensus price target of $217.96.

