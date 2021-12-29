Wednesday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, McDonald's, VBI Vaccines, Wingstop and More

Markets were somewhat mixed on Wednesday with the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 edging higher with the Nasdaq slipping. Although COVID-19 cases are on the rise globally due to the omicron variant, investors seem to be taking it in stride, as the S&P 500 hit a fresh all-time high earlier this week. With only a few days left in 2021, it remains to be seen if the Santa rally will kick into gear.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Adobe, Paysafe, Riot Blockchain, Shopify, Tesla and more.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT): Jefferies resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $30 price target. Shares were trading around $9 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $8.10 to $24.61.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTX): Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $9 price target. The 52-week trading range is $3.59 to $80.67, and shares were last seen trading near $4.

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ: CTAS): Argus reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $490 from $410. The 52-week range is $314.62 to $461.44, and shares were trading near $444 apiece.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX): Sidoti started coverage with a Buy rating and a $14 price target. Shares were trading around $9 on Wednesday, and the consensus target price is $22.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO): Jefferies resumed coverage with a Hold rating but lowered the $8 price target to $6. Shares were trading around $5 on Wednesday, and the consensus target price is $13.88.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD): Tigress Financial boosted its $271 target price to $314 and maintained its Buy rating.

Orchard Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ORTX): Cantor Fitzgerald resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and cut the price target to $9 from $12. Shares were trading around $1 on Wednesday, and the 52-week trading range is $1.16 to $9.08.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV): Jefferies resumed coverage with a Buy rating and trimmed the price target to $6 from $7. The 52-week trading range is $2.09 to $4.83, and shares were trading near $2.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING): Benchmark initiated coverage with a Hold rating. Shares were trading around $172 on Wednesday, and the 52-week trading range is $112.49 to $187.35.

