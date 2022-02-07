Monday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Water Works, Ballard Power, Exelon, Stanley Black & Decker, Taiwan Semiconductor and More

Markets turned higher to start out the week with the Dow Jones leading the charge higher, up about 0.5%. So far for this earnings season just over half of the S&P 500 has reported quarterly results. While markets had a slow start to 2022 recent economic numbers and earnings have proved optimistic for investors with the S&P 500 having its best week of the year last week.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on ConocoPhillips, Fortinet, Pfizer, Skyworks, Snap, and many more.

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AINV): Citigroup upgraded to a Neutral rating from Sell and raised the price target to $13.50 from $12. Shares were trading around $13 on Monday. The 52-week range is $11.75 to $15.27.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD): BofA Securities downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $285 from $337. Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating and lowered the price target to $312 from $313. Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating and cut the price target to $300 from $340. Shares were trading near $256 on Monday. The 52-week range is $249.79 to $316.39.

American Water Works Co., Inc. (NYSE: AWK): UBS upgraded to a Neutral rating from Sell but lowered the price target to $161 from $164. Shares were trading near $155 on Monday, and the 52-week range is $131.01 to $189.65.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP): BMO Capital Markets downgraded to a Market Perform rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $10 from $23. Shares were trading around $9 on Monday, and the 52-week range is $8.57 to $42.28.

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC): Scotiabank downgraded to a Sector Perform rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $4 from $55. The 52-week trading range is $27.35 to $44.02, and shares were last seen trading near $43.

Helen of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ: HELE): Sidoti upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral with a $263 price target. Shares were trading near $205 on Monday. The 52-week range is $199.86 to $256.26.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK): Citigroup downgraded to a Sell rating from Buy and cut the price target to $145 from $215. The stock was trading near $161 on Monday, and the consensus target price is $217.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM): Morgan Stanley upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight. The 52-week trading range is $107.58 to $145.00, and shares were trading near $123 apiece.

While the gravy train for big tech may be ending, hard assets probably will continue to do well. Four real estate investment trusts pay big and dependable distributions, and their stocks are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms.