Friday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bank of America, Chewy, Costco, Lululemon, Oracle, Peloton, Roku and More

Markets bounced back after Thursday’s loss but there was some bad news on the day too. CPI inflation reported earlier in the morning came in at 6.8%, its highest level since 1982. This is also the fifth straight month where inflation has come in over the 5% mark. So while investors may be cheering the bounce on Friday, the economy is still raising some concerns.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AppLovin, Biogen, Ciena, Cloudflare, Eli Lilly, Southwest Airlines, and more.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT): RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $146 price target. Shares were last seen near $134 on Friday, and they have a 52-week range of $105.32 to $134.43.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC): JPMorgan upgraded to an Overweight rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $40 from $35. The consensus price target is $42.33, and shares were trading near $31 apiece.

Aurina Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH): Oppenheimer upgraded to an Outperform rating from Perform and cut the price target to $31 from $33. Shares were trading around $20 on Friday, and the 52-week range is $9.72 to $33.97.

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC): UBS resumed coverage with a Buy rating with a $64 price target. Shares were trading around $44 on Friday, and the consensus target price is $48.39.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY): Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and cut the price target to $90 from $100. UBS reiterated a Sell rating and cut the price target to $46 from $71. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Equal Weight rating and cut the price target to $74 from $81. Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating and cut the price target to $90 from $110. Shares were last seen near $51 on Friday, and they have a 52-week range of $50.06 to $120.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST): UBS reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $600 from $590. JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $560 from $535. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $560 from $510. Citigroup reiterated a Neutral rating and raised the price target to $550 from $540. Shares were trading around $557 on Friday, and the consensus target price is $526.25.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU): Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $487 from $481. JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating and cut the price target to $518 from $670. Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating and lowered the price target to $484 from $486. Wells Fargo reiterated an Equal Weight rating and raised the price target to $420 from $410. The 52-week trading range is $269.28 to $485.83, and shares were last seen near $408.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL): Deutsche Bank upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold and raised the price target to $120 from $110. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a Market Perform rating and raised the price target to $115 from $110. Cowen reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $115 from $96. Citigroup reiterated a Neutral rating and raised the price target to $100 from $89. Shares were trading around $103 on Friday, and the 52-week trading range is $59.42 to $106.31.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON): Credit Suisse downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $50 from $112. The 52-week trading range is $37.67 to $171.09, and the share price was near $79.85.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU): Needham reiterated a Buy rating and cut the price target to $240 from $550. Shares were trading near $227 on Friday, and the consensus price target is $396.41.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO): Berenberg downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy with a $16 price target. The 52-week trading range is $12.90 to $46.37, and shares were last seen near $13.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC): UBS resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $65 price target. Shares were trading around $50 on Friday, and the 52-week range is $28.51 to $52.57.

Typically, rising interest rates are bad for companies, as borrowing costs increase. Yet, certain companies in specific silos may actually benefit from rising rates. Five top dividend stocks make sense now for growth and income investors who want to be prepared.

See which five top semiconductor stocks now offer investors big returns and big potential.