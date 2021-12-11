5 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns into 2022 and beyond. Many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple and Amazon, once traded in the single digits at one time.

While all five of these stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Benson Hill

This off-the-radar play is cheap and holds a ton of potential. Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform that uses artificial intelligence, data and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for nutrition, flavor and yield.

The company’s technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It serves breeders and seed producers, farmers, logistics/consolidates, processors/wholesale suppliers, food/beverage companies, food service providers/retailers and consumers.

Oppenheimer recently initiated coverage and has a $9 price target. The consensus target is just higher at $9.50. The stock closed trading on Friday at $7.41 per share.

