Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 500,000 Shares of Buffett-Backed Brazilian Fintech

Chris Lange
December 21, 2021 8:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 500,000 shares of Buffett-backed Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) on Monday. The price of this ETF pulled back nearly 3% in Monday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.

It was the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that added 488,270 shares of Nu Holdings. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $4.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 22% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF PATH UIPATH 132,369
ARKF NU NU HOLDINGS 488,270
ARKF SE SEA 21,410
ARKF SQ SQUARE 27,359
ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 55,400
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 62,500
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 67,614
ARKG NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS 16,628
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 29,000
ARKK TWOU 2U 67,500
ARKQ XPEV XPENG 31,178
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 35,039
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 9,279
ARKQ MTLS MATERIALISE 1,500
ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 5,303
ARKW SE SEA 32,798
ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 22,085
ARKX MYNA MYNARIC 2,100

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs Says Buy Massive Software Weakness Now: 4 Top Stock Picks

Read more: Investing, ARKF, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Interest Rates to Rise in 2022 and 2023: 5 Big Dividend Paying Banks to Buy Now

5 Very Well-Known Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Serious Upside Potential

6 Big Dividend Paying REIT and Commodities Stocks That Could Explode in 2022

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Deere, Eli Lilly, 3M,...