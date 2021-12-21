Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 500,000 Shares of Buffett-Backed Brazilian Fintech

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 500,000 shares of Buffett-backed Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) on Monday. The price of this ETF pulled back nearly 3% in Monday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.
It was the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that added 488,270 shares of Nu Holdings. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $4.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 22% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH
|132,369
|ARKF
|NU
|NU HOLDINGS
|488,270
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|21,410
|ARKF
|SQ
|SQUARE
|27,359
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|55,400
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|62,500
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|67,614
|ARKG
|NRIX
|NURIX THERAPEUTICS
|16,628
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|29,000
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|67,500
|ARKQ
|XPEV
|XPENG
|31,178
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|35,039
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|9,279
|ARKQ
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|1,500
|ARKW
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|5,303
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|32,798
|ARKW
|EDR
|ENDEAVOR GROUP
|22,085
|ARKX
|MYNA
|MYNARIC
|2,100
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.