Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 500,000 Shares of Buffett-Backed Brazilian Fintech

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 500,000 shares of Buffett-backed Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) on Monday. The price of this ETF pulled back nearly 3% in Monday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.



It was the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that added 488,270 shares of Nu Holdings. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $4.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 22% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PATH UIPATH 132,369 ARKF NU NU HOLDINGS 488,270 ARKF SE SEA 21,410 ARKF SQ SQUARE 27,359 ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 55,400 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 62,500 ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 67,614 ARKG NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS 16,628 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 29,000 ARKK TWOU 2U 67,500 ARKQ XPEV XPENG 31,178 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 35,039 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 9,279 ARKQ MTLS MATERIALISE 1,500 ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 5,303 ARKW SE SEA 32,798 ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 22,085 ARKX MYNA MYNARIC 2,100

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

