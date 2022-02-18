Friday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Marathon Oil, Roku, Tencent Music and More

Markets were edging lower to close out the week as geopolitical concerns about a potential Russian invasion continue to mount. Even crude oil pulled back, after seeing a decent rally over the past few days. The Nasdaq led the charge lower, down around 0.5%.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Applied Materials, Block, Fastly, Shopify and many more.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API): JPMorgan downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight and cut the price target to $11 from $31. The 52-week trading range is $8.92 to $99.40, and shares were trading near $9 apiece on Friday.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI): Goldman Sachs lowered its Buy rating Neutral and cut the price target to $43 from $105. Shares were trading near $33 on Friday. The 52-week range is $28.32 to $151.79.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN): Roth Capital upgraded the shares to Buy rating Neutral and raised the price target to $87.75 from $78.75. The stock was trading near $68 on Friday, and the 52-week range is $37.09 to $91.30.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM): Raymond James upgraded it to Strong Buy from Outperform and raised the price target to $51 from $47. Shares were trading near $37. The 52-week range is $31.73 to $48.95.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE): The Goldman Sachs upgrade to Buy from Neutral included a price target hike to $26.30 from $17.10. The 52-week trading range is $15.15 to $76.92, and shares were last seen near $20.

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO): Scotia Bank upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform with a $28 price target. Shares were trading near $22 on Friday. The 52-week range is $9.14 to $22.56.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC): Stephens raised its Equal Weight rating to Overweight and boosted the $30 price target to $35. The 52-week trading range is $20.32 to $29.70, and shares were last seen trading near $24.

Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN): The RBC Capital Markets downgrade to Sector Perform from Outperform included a price target cut to $23 from $60. The 52-week trading range is $21.07 to $98.44, and shares were trading near $21 apiece Friday.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU): Pivotal Research Group downgraded it to Sell from Hold and slashed the $350 price target to $95. Shares were trading near $106 on Friday. The 52-week range is $104.66 to $490.76.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME): Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral and cut the price target to $5.70 from $7.70. The stock was trading near $6 on Friday, and the 52-week range is $5.36 to $32.25.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN): JPMorgan’s upgrade was to Neutral from Underweight, and the firm raised the $44 price target to $47. The 52-week trading range is $41.44 to $49.76, and shares were last seen near $43.

Six top value stock picks from Jefferies are outstanding ideas for investors looking to stay long the market but concerned over the current volatility and geopolitical issues. The companies look poised to deliver earnings and free cash flow results that will propel the shares prices higher over the next year.

Also check out would which stocks analysts loved most and hated most this week.