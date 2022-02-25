Friday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BP, Carvana, Iron Mountain, Latch, LivePerson and More

Markets were still trying to make up their minds in the wake of Thursday’s tumultuous session. The Nasdaq was down nearly 0.5%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials were seeing gains of over 0.5% each. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is still up in the air, and the geopolitical ramifications are yet to be fully understood.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Dish Network, Dollar General, eBay, Tesla and many more.

BP PLC (NYSE: BP): RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform. The 52-week trading range is $22.64 to $34.16, and shares were trading near $30 apiece on Friday.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): Evercore ISI upgraded the shares to Outperform from In Line and raised the price target to $210 from $175. Shares were trading near $126 on Friday. The 52-week range is $107.50 to $376.83.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX): D.A. Davidson’s upgrade was to Buy from Neutral. Shares were trading near $83 on Friday. The 52-week range is $59.63 to $103.74.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG): The Truist downgrade to Hold from Buy included a price target cut to $42 from $85. The 52-week trading range is $27.82 to $167.40, and shares were trading near $28 apiece Friday.

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM): Stifel raised its Hold rating to Buy rating and boosted the $49 price target to $52. Shares were trading near $47. The 52-week range is $34.00 to $53.14.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH): When Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight, it also slashed the $16 price target to $5. The stock was trading near $4 on Friday, and the 52-week range is $3.77 to $14.83.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN): J.P. Morgan downgraded it to Neutral from Overweight and cut the $60 price target to $21. Craig Hallum’s downgrade was to Hold from Buy, and it lowered the price target to $20 from $76. The stock was trading near $18 on Friday, and the 52-week range is $16.00 to $68.97.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX): Goldman Sachs upgraded it from Neutral to Buy with a $115 price target. The 52-week trading range is $71.88 to $111.05, and shares were last seen near $87.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII): Raymond James downgraded the shares to Outperform from Strong Buy, and it cut the $65 price target to $40. Shares were trading near $28 on Friday. The 52-week range is $22.70 to $67.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA): The Jefferies downgrade was to Hold from Buy, and the $24 price target was cut in half. Shares were last seen trading near that new $12 target. The 52-week trading range is $10.60 to $21.86.

Five stocks not only have among the highest dividends in the S&P 500, but with incredible cash flow and shares trading well below their 52-week highs, they make sense in a market that has been very volatile and could trade to the downside at a moment’s notice.

Also check out the five stocks analysts loved and the five stocks analysts hated this week.