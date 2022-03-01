Tuesday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Comcast, Farfetch, Vroom and More

Markets dipped to start out Tuesday, as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continued. One definitive ramification of this conflict has been rising energy prices, as investors are watching West Texas Intermediate crude hit its highest level in the past eight years. Reaching back even further than that was the Nasdaq, as this major average posted its worst start to the year (January and February) since 2009, down over 12%.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Block, Cheniere Energy, Datadog, Foot Locker, Kroger, Workday and many more.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS): Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal Weight and has a $145 price target. The 52-week trading range is $93.66 to $138.02, and shares were trading near $118 apiece Tuesday.

BP Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: BPMP): Citigroup downgraded it from Neutral to Sell with a $16 price target. The 52-week trading range is $11.50 to $19.37, and shares were trading near $16 apiece on Tuesday.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR): Truist’s downgrade was to Hold from Buy, and it cut the $830 price target to $600. Shares were trading near $599 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $549.59 to $825.62.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA): Truist also downgraded this one to Hold from Buy. Shares were trading near $47 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $44.27 to $61.80.

Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH): Societe Generale’s upgrade to Hold from Sell included a price target cut to $23 from $26. Shares were trading near $19 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $12.36 to $64.49.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX): Credit Suisse downgraded it to Neutral from Outperform and cut the price target to $27 from $41. Cowen downgraded the shares to Market Perform from Outperform and slashed the $49 price target to $22. Shares were trading near $17 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $17.01 to $48.05.

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC): The Goldman Sachs downgrade was from Buy to Neutral with a $74 price target. Shares were trading near $66. The 52-week range is $55.01 to $77.57.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI): Wedbush raised its Neutral rating to Outperform and has a $90 price target. The stock was trading near $77 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $69.92 to $140.17.

Turtle Beach Corp. (NASDAQ: HEAR): Wedbush downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform, and it cut $27 the price target to $24. The 52-week trading range is $17.03 to $38.70, and shares were trading near $23 apiece Tuesday.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM): Wells Fargo downgraded it to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut the $16 price target to $6. The stock was trading above $4 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $4.31 to $49.03.