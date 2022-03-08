Tuesday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Biogen, BP, Caterpillar, Riot Blockchain, Squarespace and More

Markets turned positive briefly on Tuesday afternoon as investors are considering the implications of a ban on importing Russian oil. While markets have been in retreat for the most part since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, oil prices have soared hitting highs not seen since 2008.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Bank of America, Beyond Meat, Coinbase, Dell, and many more.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB): Stifel downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy and cut the price target to $223 from $304. The 52-week trading range is $200.36 to $468.55, and shares were trading near $204 apiece Tuesday.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK): Exane BNP Paribas downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform with a $725 price target. The 52-week trading range is $660.15 to $973.16, and shares were trading near $669 apiece on Tuesday.

BP PLC (NYSE: BP): BofA Securities upgraded to a Neutral rating from Underperform. Shares were trading near $30 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $22.64 to $34.16.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG): Consumer Edge Research downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight with a $34 price target. Shares were trading near $31 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $30.44 to $39.09.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA): JPMorgan upgraded to an Overweight rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $20 from $17. Shares were trading near $11 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $9.63 to $29.65.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT): Jefferies upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold and raised the price target to $260 from $215. Shares were trading near $210 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $179.67 to $246.69.

DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH): UBS upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral with a $44 price target. The stock was trading near $31 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $25.84 to $47.05.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY): BofA Securities downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy and raised the price target to $80 from $65. Shares were trading near $53. The 52-week range is $21.62to $58.77.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT): Compass Point downgraded to a Neutral rating form Buy and cut the price target to $39 from $45. The 52-week trading range is $14.42 to $67.85, and shares were trading near $15 apiece Tuesday.

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP): Mizuho downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $22 from $35. The stock was trading around $25 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $18.57 to $64.71.

