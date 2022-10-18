A Recovery in the Works? Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Carvana, Cleveland-Cliffs, Target and More

Markets continued their rally on Tuesday on the back of even more strong earnings hitting the tape. The Nasdaq again was the best-performing index, up 1.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials were each up 1.7% each.

Goldman Sachs gave a solid boost to the Dow with its better-than-expected earnings. However, despite this good news, the investment bank’s CEO David Solomon noted that there is a “good chance” that the U.S. economy will enter a recession next year.

The question remains whether equities finally are in recovery, or is this just another bear market rally on the long way down?

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.



Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF): Roth Capital downgraded this stock to Neutral from Buy and cut its $62 price target to $45. The 52-week trading range is $37.46 to $57.87, and the share price was near $45 on Tuesday.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): Wedbush’s downgrade was to Neutral from Outperform, and it slashed the $50 price target to $15. Shares have traded as high as $309.50 in the past year but were changing hands near $19 on Tuesday.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF): Exane BNP Paribas dropped its Neutral rating to Underperform with a $14.30 target price. The stock was last seen trading near $15, in a 52-week range of $12.90 to $34.04.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG): Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral and raised the $125 price target to $143. Shares traded near $124 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $80.67 to $147.99.

International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP): Deutsche Bank’s downgrade to Sell from Hold included a price target cut to $29 from $44. The shares traded near $34 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $30.69 to $53.96.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR): Piper Sandler’s upgrade was to Neutral from Underweight, with the $27 price target bumped up to $29. The 52-week trading range is $25.18 to $38.14. Shares changed hands near $27 apiece on Tuesday.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB): Redburn upgraded it to Neutral from Sell. Shares were last seen trading near $192. The 52-week range is $166.61 to $590.00.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT): As Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, it raised its $170 price target to $185. The 52-week trading range is $137.16 to $268.98. Shares changed hands near $157 apiece on Tuesday.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH): Barclays downgraded the shares to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut the price target to $17 from $15. Shares traded near $12 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $11.10 to $59.57.



