Peace on the Way? More Tuesday Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AutoZone, Etsy and More

Markets pushed higher on Tuesday, after ending Monday on a fairly positive note. Even though oil prices and inflation are at the forefront of many investors’ minds, the Russia-Ukraine conflict still dominates the news cycle. Both parties to the conflict are in the midst of peace talks in Turkey, but it is still unclear if a resolution can be reached.

The past couple of weeks have been relatively positive for the markets, as they have rebounded after the initial shock from the invasion of Ukraine. However, headwinds in international markets remain, as Europe and other nations are still figuring out from where they will get their oil and gas.

Again, domestically, markets have settled down, and the S&P 500 has notched its second straight week of gains after pulling into correction territory following the onset of Russia’s invasion. Investors will be turning their attention to a handful of economic numbers coming out this week, namely Tuesday’s Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index and Thursday’s JOLTS report.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO): Argus upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and has a $2,210 price target. The stock traded near $2,057 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $1,367.96 to $2,110.00.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG): J.P. Morgan downgraded it to Neutral from Overweight. The 52-week trading range is $1.72 to $17.93, and shares were trading near $2 apiece on Tuesday.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY): Loop Capital lowered its Buy rating to Hold and cut the $185 price target to $140. The stock was trading near $142 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $109.38 to $307.75.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO): The BofA Securities downgrade to Neutral from Buy included a price target cut to $18 from $25. Stephens downgraded the shares to Equal Weight from Overweight and lowered the price target to $16 from $34. Shares were trading near $12 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $11.45 to $54.74.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK): Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a $28 price target. Shares were trading near $27 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $20.69 to $30.92.

RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL): Credit Suisse cut its Outperform rating to Neutral rating and trimmed the price target to $8 from $15. Shares were trading near $8. The 52-week range is $5.78 to $25.91.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. ( NYSE: THC ): Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $100 price target. The 52-week trading range is $49.37 to $92.65, and shares were trading near $92 on Tuesday.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS): Wells Fargo started coverage with an Underweight rating and a $139 price target. The stock traded near $149 a share on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $116.23 to $165.00.

View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW): The Raymond James downgrade was to Market Perform from Outperform. Shares were trading near $2 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $1.25 to $9.89.



