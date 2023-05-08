Warren Buffett Worried About the Economy: 5 Top Berkshire Hathaway Holdings for Dividend Lovers

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws literally thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, Buffett remains one of the preeminent investors in the entire world.



This weekend marked the annual pilgrimage to Omaha, Nebraska, for the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders 2023 extravaganza, and it was very clear from Buffett and his vice chair, Charlie Munger, that they feel the “easy money” times are over and most of the businesses in the portfolio, whether public or private, are likely to report lower earnings this year.



Higher interest rates and worries over the banking system, which Buffett puts at the feet of very bad corporate management at the banks that failed, have investors nervous, and with good reason. Long-time investors and Buffett mavens are familiar with his quote that “His favorite holding for an S&P 500 stock is forever.” So, we screened Berkshire Hathaway for long-term holdings that are safe and will continue to pay big dividends.

Buffett has stayed positive on dividend stocks and Treasury bills and notes, and it was estimated that those stocks and bonds will generate $5 billion in income for the fund, versus $50 million just a few years ago. All five of these top stocks are rated Buy, and the companies all pay reliable dividends. However, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Chevron

This integrated giant is a safer way for investors looking to get positioned in the energy sector, and the shares have backed up nicely this year. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments.

The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage and marketing of natural gas. It also operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil, refined products and lubricants; manufacturing and marketing of renewable fuels; transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations, real estate activities and technology businesses.