Earnings Previews: Bitfarms, Mind Medicine, SAIC, Xpeng

After markets closed Wednesday afternoon, Fortuna Silver reported a quarterly revenue beat and an earnings miss. Free cash flow from operations was also lower year over year. The stock traded slightly lower in Thursday’s premarket. Trip.com reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue and shares traded up about 7%.



Before markets opened Thursday, Darden Restaurants reported misses on both profits and revenue. Shares traded down more than 2%. China’s Hello Group missed on earnings while beating revenue, although year-over-year revenue was down 3.2%. Shares traded down nearly 11%.

After markets close, we expect reports from Joby Aviation and Nio. There are no earnings reports of interest scheduled for Friday.

Here is a look at four companies set to report quarterly results first thing Monday morning.



Bitfarms

Toronto-based crypto-mining firm Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) came public in late June last year, and the share price has dipped by about 6.8% since then, after spiking to a post-IPO high in early November. At the end of last month, the company reported 4,883 bitcoins in a custody account with a value of $210 million. The company mined 298 new bitcoins in February, a year-over-year increase of 67%. Bitfarms mined 301 bitcoins in January.

Even though the stock trades about 3.8 million shares daily, only one analyst covers the company. That analyst has a Strong Buy rating and a price target of $10.00. At a recent price of $3.70 a share, the stock’s upside potential is 170%.

Fourth-quarter revenue is forecast at $62.6 million, which would be up nearly 40% sequentially and 450% higher year over year. Bitfarms is expected to post adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13, or 83% higher sequentially and up from a loss per share of $0.06 year-ago quarter. For the full 2021 fiscal year, the company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, up from a loss per share of $0.19, on revenue of $172.4 million, up nearly 400%.

The stock trades at 15.4 to expected 2021 EPS and 9.2 times estimated 2022 earnings. The stock’s 52-week range is $2.75 to $19.36. Bitfarms does not pay a dividend. Total shareholder return for the past year is negative 31.2%.



Mind Medicine

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) is a clinical-stage biotech firm investigating the use of psychedelics like psilocybin, LSD, MDMA and DMT to treat addiction and mental illness. The company uplisted to the Nasdaq last November. Mind Medicine is one of a half dozen or so development stage companies seeking approval for therapies using psychedelics.

All four brokerages that cover the stock have a Buy or Strong Buy rating on the shares. At a share price of around $1.20, the upside potential based on a median price target of $6.50 is about 442%. At a high price target of $10.00, the upside potential is 733%.