Goldman Sachs Has 5 Buy-Rated Stocks Under $10 With 100% to 700% Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half. For those leery of low-priced shares, just remember that Amazon and Apple at once time traded in the single digits.

Goldman Sachs is the premier investment bank in the world, so we screened its outstanding research database and found five stocks trading under the $10 level that could provide investors with upside potential ranging from over 100% to an astounding 700%.

While all five are rated Buy at Goldman Sachs, they are much better suited for very aggressive investors. It also is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Alignment Healthcare

This stock is well liked across Wall Street and offers investors a safer, aggressive idea. Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates a consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans.

The company owns Medicare advantage plans in California, North Carolina and Nevada. It also coordinates and provides covered health care services, including professional, institutional and ancillary services, to members enrolled in certain benefit plans of unaffiliated Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organizations.

Goldman Sachs has an $18 target price, which compares with a $16.22 consensus target. The shares closed on Friday at $9.33.



Codiak BioSciences

This small-cap biotech has been pounded but has giant upside potential. Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases and other diseases.