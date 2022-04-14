5 'Strong Buy' BofA Securities High Quality and Dividend Yield Stock Ideas for Worried Investors

Incredibly, 2022 is almost a third of the way over. For many investors, it has been a year to forget. While we have bounced nicely off the lows printed in late February and early March, the reality is we are facing the potential for some of the worst economic times in decades. Rising interest rates, the hottest inflation readings since the early 1980s, a bitter struggle between Ukraine and Russia, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and a host of other issues have kept a lid on stock prices that may continue to for months.

Some of the best stock ideas for concerned investors can be found on the BofA High Quality and Dividend Yield screen, where the firm’s analysts have identified high-quality stocks with secure, above-market dividend yields aligned with the BofA Global Research analysts’ fundamental outlook.

We screened the list looking for Buy-rated stocks that not only come with solid and dependable dividends but also offer a reasonably safe place for investors to move capital to in today’s less than bullish environment. The following five stocks make the cut, and all make sense for conservative growth and income investors. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Emerson Electric

This Dividend Aristocrat stock has raised its payout year for over 25 years and is offering a stellar entry point. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets.

The company’s Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. The Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create a sustainable infrastructure.

Shareholders receive a 2.21% dividend. BofA Securities has a $125 price target on Emerson Electric stock. The consensus target is $110.67, and shares closed on Wednesday at $93.31.

General Dynamics

Like other major defense contractors, this submarine and tank builder looks poised to deliver solid numbers and guidance the rest of this year and perhaps beyond. General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) is engaged in business aviation, land and expeditionary combat vehicles and systems, armaments, munitions, shipbuilding and marine systems, and information systems and technologies.

Major products include Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine and Ohio class replacement, Arleigh Burke-class Aegis, Abrams M1A2 tank, Stryker eight-wheeled assault vehicle, medium-caliber munitions and gun systems, tactical and strategic mission systems.

General Dynamics stock investors receive a 2.07% dividend. The BofA Securities price target is $280, while the consensus target is $268. The last trade for Wednesday was reported at $243.71.



Norfolk Southern

This top transport looks like a solid pick for the second quarter and all of 2022. Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods.

The company also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, provides logistics services and operates scheduled passenger trains. In addition, the company engages in the acquisition, leasing and management of coal, oil, gas and minerals; development of commercial real estate and telecommunications; and leasing or sale of rail property and equipment.

Shareholders receive a 1.94% dividend. The $291 BofA Securities price objective is less than the $306.96 consensus target. Norfolk Southern stock closed on Wednesday at $260.93.