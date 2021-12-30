Why Old-School Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks Are Outstanding 2022 Ideas

With just a few trading sessions left in 2021, it looks like the S&P 500 will outperform the technology-heavy Nasdaq. With Apple closing in on a $3 trillion market cap, and red-hot chip stocks like Nvidia seemingly going higher every day, what is the best strategy for growth investors for 2022? With many pundits across Wall Street expecting just single-digit gains in 2022, one answer may surprise investors now.

With price-to-earnings median multiples near the highest levels since the dot-com crash of 1999 and 2000, it may make sense to assess some of the legacy old-school technology stocks, especially those that pay a dependable dividend. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for value and dividends and found five stocks, all rated Buy at major Wall Street firms, that look like solid 2022 ideas.



It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Cisco

Investors who are more conservative may want to consider this mega-cap tech leader. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) designs, manufactures and sells internet protocol (IP) based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide.



It provides switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points and servers, as well as next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice and video applications.

Cisco’s cybersecurity products give clients the scope, scale and capabilities to keep up with the complexity and volume of threats. Putting security above everything helps corporations innovate while keeping their assets safe.

Shareholders receive a 2.31% dividend. Credit Suisse has a $73 target price on the Cisco Systems stock, and the consensus target is $62.63. Shares ended Wednesday at $63.96.

IBM

This blue-chip giant still offers investors an incredibly solid entry point. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is a leading provider of enterprise solutions, offering a broad portfolio of information technology (IT) hardware, business and IT services, and a full suite of software solutions. The company integrates its hardware products with its software and services offerings to provide high-value solutions.

Analysts have cited the company’s potential in the public cloud as a reason for a positive outlook going forward, and the cloud has proved to be big in past earnings reports.

IBM stock investors receive a 4.92% dividend. The $172 Jefferies price target compares with a $145.17 consensus target and Wednesday’s closing print of $133.35.



Intel

This legacy leader in semiconductors has continued working hard to focus more on Internet of Things and data center cloud spending. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) designs, manufactures and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide.