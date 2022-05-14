This Is the Best Beer in America

About 75% if the people who drink in America drink beer. That averages two gallons of beer consumed by each American each year. The beer industry has been dominated by large brands like Bud Light, but niche brewery products are often considered better–at least in the views of experts. Over the past couple decades, craft brewing has exploded the world over, with 716 craft breweries opening just in the U.S. in 2020 alone, according to the Brewers Association.

To pick the best beer in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed “Top 250 Rated Beers” on BeerAdvocate, as judged by its readers. (Information on beer type and alcohol by volume – ABV – also came from BeerAdvocate.) The site asks reviewers to score beers on a scale of 1.00 to 5.00 in 0.25-point increments on five ratable attributes: appearance, aroma, taste, mouthfeel, and overall impressions. The site then calculates ratings by weighting attributes differently (most important is taste, weighted at 40%). The weighting accounts for the fact that in the ranking here, the highest placed beers don’t necessarily have the highest reader scores. Scores are current as of mid-April 2022.

Aa we looked at beers that might make the list, we found that major brewing states like California are well-represented, Iowa’s Toppling Goliath Brewing Company makes several appearances, as well as do Tree House Brewing Company from Massachusetts and Alaska’s Anchorage Brewing Company. Florida is also well-represented. Clearly, there’s great beer coming from every corner of the country these days, and these are the best.

The best beer in America is Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout. Here are the details:

> Average score: 4.8 (894 votes)

> Style: Stout – American Imperial

> ABV: 12%

> Brewery: Toppling Goliath Brewing Company

> Location: Iowa

