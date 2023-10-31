The 25 Best New Beers in America Courtesy of Topping Goliath Taproom via Facebook

The best craft breweries in America may have their old standbys, but they’re constantly coming out with new beers to adapt to changing tastes and trends. Even veteran breweries like Sierra Nevada, whose pale ale is one of the top-selling craft brews in the nation, have released excellent new brews in the last year to stay on top of an ever-evolving market. (These are the 20 craft beers Americans like the most.)

To compile a list of the 25 best new beers in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed BeerAdvocate’s most recent rating of beers that have been added to the site within the last 12 months. The site asks reviewers to score beers on a scale of 1.00 to 5.00 in 0.25-point increments on five ratable attributes: appearance, aroma, taste, mouthfeel, and overall impressions. The site then calculates ratings by weighting attributes differently (most important is taste, weighted at 40%). Information on alcohol by volume – ABV – also came from BeerAdvocate. Scores are current as of June 2022.

Just 10 breweries account for all 25 of the top spots, with Tree House Brewing Company appearing eight times. Founded in 2011, Tree House is a relative newcomer, based in Massachusetts, that sells its products only at the brewery in Charlton, near Worcester in the southwestern part of the state. The popularity of Tree House beers, however, is evident from the hour-long lines that customers often encounter at the site.

Three of the other breweries that make the best new beers are based in Illinois, while California, Iowa, Alaska, New York, Missouri, and Colorado are also represented.

American Imperial Stouts (which are characterized by a full body, robust flavor, and a high ABV) dominate the list, with New England IPAs also appearing frequently. The majority of the beers in top spots are potent, with an ABV above 13.9%. This comes as no surprise, as beers with higher alcohol content tend to be more flavorful. (Here’s our list of America’s 40 most delicious beers.)

Source: Courtesy of Topping Goliath Taproom via Facebook 24. Seismic Sue

> Score: 4.36 (Votes: 68)

> Brewery: Toppling Goliath Brewing Company (Iowa)

> Style: New England IPA

> ABV: 9.8%

Source: Courtesy of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. 23. E.H. Taylor Bourbon Barrel-Aged Bigfoot

> Score: 4.47 (Votes: 24)

> Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (California)

> Style: American Barleywine

> ABV: 15.0%

Source: Courtesy of Crystal N. via Yelp 22. Benthic – Sunken Ghost Vintage Blend

> Score: 4.53 (Votes: 18)

> Brewery: Half Acre Beer Company (Illinois)

> Style: American Imperial Stout

> ABV: 14.8%

Source: Courtesy of Revolution Brewing via Facebook 21. Very Special Old Dark Mode

> Score: 4.44 (Votes: 31)

> Brewery: Revolution Brewing (Illinois)

> Style: American Imperial Stout

> ABV: 14.4%

Source: Courtesy of Equilibrium Brewery via Facebook 20. King AL

> Score: 4.36 (Votes: 78)

> Brewery: Equilibrium Brewery (New York)

> Style: New England IPA

> ABV: 7.9%

Source: Courtesy of Don P. via Yelp 19. Project Find The Limit #10

> Score: 4.44 (Votes: 36)

> Brewery: Tree House Brewing Company (Massachusetts)

> Style: New England IPA

> ABV: 9.0%

Source: Courtesy of Jessica B. via Yelp 18. Jumbo Treat

> Score: 4.44 (Votes: 37)

> Brewery: Tree House Brewing Company (Massachusetts)

> Style: New England IPA

> ABV: 8.9%

Source: Courtesy of Anchorage Brewing Company via Facebook 17. Kamimura

> Score: 4.64 (Votes: 14)

> Brewery: Anchorage Brewing Company (Alaska)

> Style: American Imperial Stout

> ABV: 15.0%

Source: Courtesy of Leena S. via Yelp 16. JJJuiceee Project – Galaxy + Galaxy + Galaxy

> Score: 4.48 (Votes: 29)

> Brewery: Tree House Brewing Company (Massachusetts)

> Style: Imperial IPA

> ABV: 8.7%

Source: Courtesy of Anchorage Brewing Company via Facebook 15. Furthermore

> Score: 4.56 (Votes: 19)

> Brewery: Anchorage Brewing Company (Alaska)

> Style: American Imperial Stout

> ABV: 15.0%

Source: via Facebook / courtesy of Side Project Brewing 14. Continuance Blend #3

> Score: 4.61 (Votes: 16)

> Brewery: Side Project Brewing (Missouri)

> Style: American Strong Ale

> ABV: 15.0%

Source: Courtesy of Sarah S. via Yelp 13. Bourbon County Brand Sir Isaac’s Stout

> Score: 4.37 (Votes: 158)

> Brewery: Goose Island Beer Co. (Illinois)

> Style: American Imperial Stout

> ABV: 13.9%

Source: Courtesy of Ron C. via Yelp 12. Incredible Machine

> Score: 4.47 (Votes: 36)

> Brewery: Tree House Brewing Company (Massachusetts)

> Style: Imperial IPA

> ABV: 8.8%

Source: Courtesy of Alisa W. via Yelp 11. DDDoublegangerrr

> Score: 4.44 (Votes: 49)

> Brewery: Tree House Brewing Company (Massachusetts)

> Style: Imperial IPA

> ABV: 8.6%

Source: Courtesy of Half Acre Beer Company via Facebook 10. Benthic – 2 x 4

> Score: 4.56 (Votes: 27)

> Brewery: Half Acre Beer Company (Illinois)

> Style: American Imperial Stout

> ABV: 14.2%

Source: Courtesy of Revolution Brewing via Facebook 9. Coconut Deth

> Score: 4.49 (Votes: 49)

> Brewery: Revolution Brewing (Illinois)

> Style: Oatmeal Stout

> ABV: 14.3%

Source: Courtesy of The Side Project Cellar via Facebook 8. Derivation Blend #16

> Score: 4.75 (Votes: 14)

> Brewery: Side Project Brewing (Missouri)

> Style: American Imperial Stout

> ABV: 15.0%

Source: Courtesy of Shane L. via Yelp 7. Green Machine

> Score: 4.48 (Votes: 64)

> Brewery: Tree House Brewing Company (Massachusetts)

> Style: New England IPA

> ABV: 8.4%

Source: Courtesy of WeldWerks Brewing Co. via Facebook 6. Summer Starry Noche

> Score: 4.59 (Votes: 32)

> Brewery: WeldWerks Brewing Co. (Colorado)

> Style: American Imperial Stout

> ABV: 14.6%

Source: Courtesy of Toppling Goliath Taproom via Facebook 5. Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout – Double Barrel Reserve

> Score: 4.80 (Votes: 16)

> Brewery: Toppling Goliath Brewing Company (Iowa)

> Style: American Imperial Stout

> ABV: 15.8%

Source: Courtesy of Chris B. via Yelp 4. Bourbon County Brand Two-Year Barleywine Reserve (2022)

> Score: 4.52 (Votes: 80)

> Brewery: Goose Island Beer Co. (Illinois)

> Style: English Barleywine

> ABV: 17.0%

Source: Courtesy of Tiffany J. via Yelp 3. Bourbon County Brand 30th Anniversary Reserve Stout

> Score: 4.51 (Votes: 121)

> Brewery: Goose Island Beer Co. (Illinois)

> Style: American Imperial Stout

> ABV: 14.4%

Source: Courtesy of Marietta C. via Yelp 2. The Greenest Green

> Score: 4.55 (Votes: 131)

> Brewery: Tree House Brewing Company (Massachusetts)

> Style: New England IPA

> ABV: 8.8%

Source: Courtesy of Revolution Brewing via Facebook 1. Double Barrel V.S.O.J.

> Score: 4.72 (Votes: 79)

> Brewery: Revolution Brewing (Illinois)

> Style: English Barleywine

> ABV: 16.8%

