These 5 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Under $10 Are Well Known and Have Big Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for well-known companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive.

While all five stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



ASE Technology

While perhaps a touch off-the-radar, this stock offers investors massive total return potential. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) provides a range of semiconductor packaging and testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services, in the United States, Asia, Europe and elsewhere.

The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip-scale package (CSP), advanced chip-scale packages, quad flat packages, low-profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs and 3D chip packages. It offers stacked die solutions in various package types and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

ASE also provides advanced packages, such as flip-chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip-chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single-sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer.

In addition, it offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. It provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services.



ASE also develops, constructs, sells, leases and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

ASE Technology stock investors receive a 5.18% dividend. BofA Securities has an $8.80 target price, while the consensus target is $7.97. The stock last traded at $5.66 on Friday.