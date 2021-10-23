5 Red-Hot Buy-Rated Stocks Priced Under $10 With Huge Upside

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Each week we screen our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks rated Buy at major firms priced under the $10 level and this week was no exception (last week’s picks included Puma Biotechnology). This week, we found five new stocks that could provide investors with some solid upside potential. Skeptics of low price shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits.

While more suited for aggressive investors, and with the number of new traders skyrocketing over the past year, making good ideas to trade even harder to find, these five stocks could prove exciting additions for traders looking for solid alpha potential. It is important to remember, though, that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Arbe Robotics

This small cap gem caught some selling recently and offers an outstanding entry point. Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. Its 4D imaging radar chipset solutions address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Arbe has repositioned radar, the most dependable of sensing technologies, from a supportive role to the backbone of a vehicle’s sensor suite, delivering unprecedented road safety through 4D ultra high-resolution imaging.

Cowen has a $12 price target on the shares, but the consensus target is up at $14.67. The shares traded on Friday at $8.10 apiece.

