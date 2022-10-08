5 Familiar 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Under $10 Have Big Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured in March, has tripled.



While all five of these stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as the sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Genius Sports

This sports-betting-related stock has been hammered and holds massive upside potential, and it could even be a takeover target. Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE: GENI) develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting and sports media industries.

The company offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.



Genius Sports also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content.

Oppenheimer has its price objective on Genius Sports stock set at $7, a bit less than the $7.75 consensus target. Shares traded at $4.30 on Friday.