More Earnings and Fed Moves: Analyst Upgrades or Downgrades include Nike, Paramount, Roku, Under Armour and More

Markets were crushed again on Tuesday with the Nasdaq leading the charge lower, down roughly 1.4%. The S&P 500 was down nearly 1%, while the Dow Jones was down about 0.3%. This all came on the back of a weak showing of earnings late Monday and early Tuesday.

Earnings appear to be the driving force for markets this week as major names like Walmart are reporting. Walmart is getting the worst of it on Tuesday after earnings failed to impress. CEO Doug McMillon was quick to note that as inflation has increased, consumers are making tough decisions on how they are spending their money and these decisions truly impact Walmart’s bottom-line.

Separately, major earnings coming out after the close Tuesday include Microsoft and Alphabet. Other major tech giants including Amazon and Apple are coming out later this week as well.

Be on the lookout for the Federal Reserve to begin its two-day meeting Tuesday which will most likely conclude with a 75 basis point rate hike. Many have been expecting this move for a long time coming as critics of the Fed have accused the central bank of moving too slow to combat inflation. However, this most likely will not be the last rate hike this year.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AutoNation, Chesapeake, Chipotle, Snap, and more.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO): BofA Securities downgraded to an Underperform rating from Neutral with an $8 price target. The shares traded near $11 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $10.82 to $35.62 a share.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE): Piper Sandler resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $115 price target. The 52-week trading range is $99.53 to $179.10, and shares traded near $107 apiece on Tuesday.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA): Goldman Sachs downgraded to a Sell rating from Buy and cut the price target to $20 from $37. The 52-week trading range is $23.68 to $42.45. The stock traded near $24 on Tuesday.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU): Wolfe Research downgraded to an Underperform rating from Peer Perform with a $77 price target. The 52-week trading range is $72.63 to $490.76, and shares were trading near $79 on Tuesday.

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK): Credit Suisse downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $4 from $9. The stock traded near $3 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $2.91 to $32.59.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS): BofA Securities downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy. The 52-week range is $15.04 to $21.49. Shares traded near $15 apiece on Tuesday.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA): Piper Sandler resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $10 price target. The 52-week trading range is $8.10 to $27.28, and shares traded near $8 apiece on Tuesday.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN): JMP Securities downgraded to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. Stifel also downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy. William Blair downgraded to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. The stock traded near $75 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $54.16 to $153.43.