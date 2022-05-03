Tuesday Afternoon Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades: JP Morgan, Kellogg, MGM Resorts, Squarespace, Tyson Foods and More

Markets were somewhat mixed going into the close on Tuesday. Each of the major averages has bounced between positive and negative over the course of the day, ending up ultimately positive going into the last hour of trading. All of this comes as investors are awaiting the Fed’s policy decision.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Amgen, Boeing, DocuSign, Nvidia, and many more.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API): Morgan Stanley upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight with a $12.50 price target. The 52-week trading range is $6.30 to $49.32, and shares traded near $8 apiece on Tuesday.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR): BofA Securities downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy with a $100 price target. The 52-week trading range is $410.55 to $825.62, and shares traded near $430 apiece on Tuesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM): Oppenheimer upgraded to an Outperform rating from Perform with a $167 price target. The stock traded near $123 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $118.22 to $172.96.

Kellogg Co. (NYSE: K) Piper Sandler downgraded to an Underweight rating from Neutral and cut the price target to $62 from $66. The 52-week trading range is $59.54 to $70.21, and shares were trading near $67 on Tuesday.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM): JPMorgan resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and a $53 price target. The stock traded near $41 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $35.72 to $51.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS): Oppenheimer upgraded to an Outperform rating from Perform with a $111 price target. Shares were trading near $84. The 52-week range is $80.03 to $109.73.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL): BMO Capital Markets upgraded to a Market Perform rating form Underperform and raised the price target ever-so-slightly to $0.70 from $0.60. The 52-week trading range is $0.40 to $1.49, and shares traded near $0.50 apiece on Tuesday.

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Neutral rating with a $24 price target. The stock traded near $22 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $18.57 to $64.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN): Piper Sandler downgraded to Underweight from Neutral and cut the price target to $81 from $87. The 52-week trading range is $69.88 to $100.72, and shares were trading near $90 on Tuesday.