Ford Faces Problem With Bronco

The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls.
The hazard involves the 2021 model of the small SUV. There are about 25,000 of these.
A Ford representative said the danger would be fixed without charge under warranty. One would hope the person has decided to state the obvious.
According to the Journal, Ford has admitted that it has broader quality problems and knows it must fix them. Once again, a statement of the obvious by management.
Ford is up against the other global auto companies and Tesla as it spends billions to move into electric vehicles. Executive Chairman Bill Ford has admitted a stumble, particularly with its new F-150 Lightning, would weigh on the entire company.
As the core of the news is the issue of why Ford cannot get the quality formula right. Press coverage of potentially severe problems with one of its hottest-selling vehicles says it all.
