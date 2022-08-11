10 Perfect Short Squeeze Targets

How likely is it that a beaten-down, heavily shorted stock can become a near certain candidate for a short squeeze? In some cases, rising stock prices like we have seen since mid-June make some stocks more squeezable and telegraph a short squeeze likelihood of 100%.



Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners calculates a Squeeze Score based on short dollars at risk, short interest including synthetic long bets created by short sales, stock loan liquidity and trading liquidity. In the current case, recent stock price gains have generated mark-to-market losses on several crowded (i.e., popular) trades and made them highly susceptible to a short squeeze.



In a tweet posted Wednesday, Dusaniwsky identified 10 stocks with Squeeze Scores of 100:

Name Ticker Shares Shorted % of Total Float Borrow Fee % AMC AMC 95.10 18.45 6.45 Affirm AFRM 39.70 19.13 0.51 Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY 29.10 41.86 8.96 Beyond Meat BYND 19.90 35.77 64.73 Carvana CVNA 27.50 30.34 1.29 Coinbase COIN 30.34 21.04 3.18 GameStop GME 59.90 23.63 27.44 MicroStrategy MSTR 3.40 36.48 8.63 Sirius XM SIRI 206.50 30.49 15.26 Upstart UPST 25.80 36.93 24.84

