Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Technologies, Blue Apron, Coinbase, Disney, Emerson Electric, Micron Technology, Shopify, Take-Two Interactive and More

The futures traded up Thursday after a massive risk-off rally on Wednesday in which all the major indexes closed higher. The Nasdaq led the way with a stunning 2.9% gain. The reason for the huge moves was the consumer price index reading for July that came in below expectations at 8.5% year-over-year. While this strengthens the “peak inflation” narrative, much of the drop was due to the decline in energy prices.

The gasoline index dropped 7.7% in July, which was the largest month-over-month decline in this component since April 2020. Note that energy prices overall fell 4.6% over the past month, but they can turn on a dime at any time. There will be another inflation report next month before the Federal Reserve governors meet in late September.

The hope of perhaps a lower 50-basis-point increase next month in lieu of the anticipated 75-basis-point or even a 1% increase, had buyers rushing back into the Treasury market, where yields were down across the curve, with the exception of the 30-year long bond, which closed at a 3.04% handle.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude both traded higher Wednesday, with WTI closing well over $91 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration reported a large build in crude stocks but also cited a very large draw in gasoline inventories. Natural gas was 5% higher, closing at $8.23, while gold closed down modestly and Bitcoin closed over 3% higher on the day, just shy of $24,000.



These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM): Baird kept a Neutral rating and lowered its $102 price target to $95. The consensus target is higher at $117.86. The final trade on Wednesday was reported at $95.99.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD): Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut the $12 price target to $5. The consensus target is $7.75. Wednesday’s close was at $4.68.



Altice USA Inc. ( NYSE: ATUS ): HSBC downgraded the shares from Buy to Hold with an $11 target price. The consensus target is $15.39. Wednesday’s close was at $10.95.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY): Goldman Sachs raised its $18 price target on the Buy-rated stock to $25. The consensus target is $17.92. The stock closed almost 29% higher on Wednesday at $23.58 after topping second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.