Earnings Previews: Genius Sports, Home Depot, Sea Limited, Walmart

The three major U.S. equity indexes closed mixed on Thursday. The Dow Jones industrials added 0.08% while the S&P 500 slipped by 0.07% and the Nasdaq fell 0.58%. Just five of 11 sectors ended the day higher, led by energy (3.4%) and financials (1.2%). The producer price index fell by half a point month over month but remains up 9.8% year over year, perhaps indicating that wage and job growth have yet to run their course. All three indexes traded higher Friday morning.

After markets closed Thursday, Rivian Automotive beat the consensus loss-per-share estimate by a penny and surpassed the revenue estimate. The electric pickup and SUV maker reiterated production estimates for 2022 of 25,000 and said it had received 98,000 preorders for its R1 SUV. Shares were trading up about 1% late Friday morning.

Payoneer Global beat both top-line and bottom-line estimates and raised full-year revenue guidance. Shares traded about 23.5% higher on Friday.

Toast also beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The company raised third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance. Shares traded up about 13%.



ESS Tech hammered the consensus revenue estimate of $380,000, reporting quarterly revenue of $686,000 and a net loss per share of $0.10, much better than the forecast loss of $0.15. Shares traded up nearly 19% Friday.

Illumina missed both earnings and revenue estimates, topping off a poor report by lowering profit and revenue estimates for the full year. Shares traded down about 9.4%.

After U.S. markets close on Friday and before they open on Monday, Bitfarms, Li Auto and Sundial Growers will be reporting results. Later on Monday, Compass, IonQ and Tencent Music are expected to share their quarterly results.

Here is a look at four companies, including two components of the Dow Jones industrial average, scheduled to report quarterly results first thing Tuesday morning.



Genius Sports

London-based Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE: GENI) develops and sells products and services to the sports, sports betting and sports media industries. More than just a stats provider, Genius Sports collects and distributes streaming video to help commercialize team footage and technology to flag suspicious betting active in global betting markets.

Over the past year, the stock’s value has dropped by more than 76%, and from a high last September, the shares dropped 90% to a new low in mid-July. As has been the case with other growth stocks, the shares have jumped by more than 80% since their 52-week low.