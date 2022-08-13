5 Sizzling Well-Known Stocks Rated Buy Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for well-known companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured in March, has doubled.

While all five stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Blue Apron

A major shareholder just made another significant investment into the stock. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: APRN) operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients.

The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items and other products. The company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals. It serves young couples, families, singles and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on websites or mobile applications primarily in the United States.

Joseph N. Sanberg affiliate RJB Partners agreed to raise its investment in the company from $20 million to $50 million under a private placement. Blue Apron looks to use the proceeds of the private placement to invest in its long-term growth plan, with $25 million for strategic purposes, including exploring share buybacks. Upon closing, Alex Chalunkal, Sanberg’s chief investment officer, will join the Blue Apron board.

Lake Street has a $9 target price on Blue Apron stock. The consensus target is $9.33. The stock last traded on Friday at $3.81 up close to 4%.



Bluebird Bio

This stock is close to breaking through the 200-day moving average. Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is a biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases.