Top EV Maker Highlights 5 'Strong Buy' Stocks Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point Amazon, Apple and Netflix traded in the single digits. Nvidia, which has exploded higher on AI semiconductor chips, traded under $10 for years. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured last March, has tripled since then.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2023 and beyond. While these five stocks are rated Buy and have a ton of Wall Street coverage, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Bluebird Bio

This micro-cap biotech could have huge upside for aggressive traders. Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is a biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases.

Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include Zynteglo for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia, lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and Skysona to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

The company’s clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has a license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics.

BofA Securities has a $10 target price on Bluebird Bio stock. The consensus target is lower at $7.30. The stock traded on Friday at $3.65.

Commscope

This technology play offers some serious upside for aggressive investors. CommScope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide.

The company’s offerings include optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NetConnect, and Uniprise brands, as well as fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

It also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high-density cable assemblies, splices and splice closures that support video, voice and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multisystem operators.

Northland’s $7 price target is shy of the CommScope stock consensus target of $7.69. The shares traded on Friday at $4.80.



Compass

This stock has taken a beating over the past year but looks poised to rebound. Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) provides real estate brokerage services in the United States.