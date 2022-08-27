These 5 Well-Known Stocks Trade Under $10 and Have Abundant Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for well-known companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured in March, has doubled.

While all five of these stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Bluebird Bio

This stock has been on fire this week and is close to breaking through the 200-day moving average. Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is a biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases.

Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia, lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

The company’s clinical study program includes HGB-205, HGB-206 and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207 and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Orchard Therapeutics, Forty Seven and Magenta Therapeutics.

Raymond James has an $8 target price on Bluebird Bio stock. The consensus target is $7.70, and the shares traded on Friday at $6.10.



Diebold Nixdorf

The nation’s top banks are big customers of this company’s products. Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE: DBD) provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the North America and Latin America.