2 Red-Hot Meme Stocks Highlight Buy-Rated Stocks Under $10 With Huge Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for well-known companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured in March, has doubled.

While all five of these stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



FuboTV

This streaming company’s stock is a very solid play for gambling, and it has hit the radar of the meme stock traders. FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is a digital entertainment company focused on offering consumers a live television streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment.

It is a virtual multichannel video programming distributor that streams in 4K. Its subscription-based services are offered to consumers who can sign-up for accounts, through which it provides basic plans with the flexibility for consumers to purchase the add-ons and features suited for them.



Since the start of 2022, the company has added nearly 20 FAST channels, with the goal of launching approximately 100 more by the end of the year. The strategy aligns with an overall industry shift to ad-supported content, as studies show consumers prefer these services over more expensive options.

Evercore ISI has an $8 target price on FuboTV stock, but the consensus target is higher at $9.83. The shares traded on Friday at $4.40 apiece.