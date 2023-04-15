5 Recognizable 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point Amazon, Apple and Netflix traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured last March, has tripled since then.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could offer patient investors some huge returns for 2023 and beyond. While these five stocks are rated Buy and have a ton of Wall Street coverage, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Cushman & Wakefield

The real estate service giant’s stock has been mauled and offers serious upside potential. Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE: CWK) provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

The company offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management and strategic consulting services. Its property management services include client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development and sustainability services. Its self-performed facilities services include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping and office services.



The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, including investment sales and equity and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions.

Raymond James has a Strong Buy rating, and its $23 target price is well above the $16.14 consensus target. The shares traded on Friday at $9.60.