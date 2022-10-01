These 5 Stocks Everyone Knows Well Trade Under $10 and Have Huge Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured in March, has tripled.



While all five of these stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as the sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Antero Midstream

With shares trading under $10 apiece, this very well-run company offers a huge total return package. Antero Midstream Corp. (NYSE: AM) owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments.

The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water and offers other fluid handling services, such as wastewater transportation, disposal and treatment, as well as high-rate transfer services.

Antero Midstream stock investors receive a 9.92% distribution. Wells Fargo recently lifted its $12 target price to $13. The consensus target is $10.57, and shares traded on Friday at $9.15.

JetBlue Airways

This stock has been obliterated over the past six months even though the carrier holds a very commanding position on the east coast of the United States. JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ: JBLU) provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, one Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft.

The carrier serves 107 destinations in the 31 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 24 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. The company also has a strategic partnership with American Airlines to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast.

The company recently announced a finalized deal to buy Spirit Airlines, the low-cost leader airline, for $3.8 billion, or $33.50 per share, in cash after a long battle with Frontier Airlines to finish the deal.

MKM Partners has a $13 target price on JetBlue Airways stock. The consensus target is $9.33, and shares traded at $6.70 on Friday.

Luminar Technologies

This company has the potential to be a leader in autonomous driving. Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is an automotive technology company that provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, Europe and elsewhere.