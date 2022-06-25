5 Very Well-Known 'Strong Buy' Stocks Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for well-known companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive.



While all five stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Angi

Shares of this popular home services company have been crushed and have huge upside potential, even after being way up this week. Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally.

The Angi Ads business connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories. It provides consumers with valuable tools, services and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop and hire for local services, and it sells term-based website and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing and payment services.

The company also owns and operates Angi Leads digital marketplace service, which connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, as well as online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone and home services-related resources.



Angi also operates Handy, a platform for household services, primarily cleaning and repair services; Angi Roofing, which provides roof replacement and repair services; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder and Instapro names.

Goldman Sachs has a $12 price target for Angi stock, while the consensus target is $9.68. The shares closed Friday at $4.77 up 5% amd tacked om 5% more in athe after market trading session.