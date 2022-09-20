These Are The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In August 2022

The total crypto market dropped almost 10% in August owing to a number of factors. These are the same factors that have been troubling the global financial markets for the past few months, including inflation, continuous Fed rate hikes and bearish sentiments across the globe.

Though it seems like challenging times for crypto investors, it does give them an opportunity to buy popular cryptocurrencies at lower prices. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in August 2022.

Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In August 2022

We have taken the August return data from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in August 2022. We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $500 million (as on Sept. 1, 2022).

Waves (WAVES, -20%)

Launched in 2016, this blockchain platform supports many applications, including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts. It is down by over 71% year to date and down almost 1% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, WAVES is trading at $4.34, giving it a market capitalization of more than $470 million. It has an all-time high of $62.36 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $0.1227 (August 2016).

Klaytn (KLAY, -21%)

Launched in 2019, it is a public blockchain that focuses on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. It is down by over 84% year to date and down almost 12% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, KLAY is trading at $0.2091, giving it a market capitalization of more than $630 million. It has an all-time high of $4.38 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.05733 (May 2020).

Solana (SOL, -23%)

Launched in 2020, it is an open-source project that utilizes blockchain’s permissionless nature to offer decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. It is down by over 81% year to date but is up by over 8% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, SOL is trading at $33.68, giving it a market capitalization of more than $11.90 billion. It has an all-time high of $260.06 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5052 (May 2020).

Uniswap (UNI, -23%)

Launched in 2018, it facilitates automated trading of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens. It is down by almost 65% year to date but is up by almost 58% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, UNI is trading at $6.07, giving it a market capitalization of more than $4.60 billion. It has an all-time high of $44.97 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.419 (September 2020).

THORChain (RUNE, -24%)

It is a decentralized liquidity protocol, which enables members to effortlessly exchange cryptocurrency assets. It is down by over 76% year to date but is up by over 1% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, RUNE is trading at $1.73, giving it a market capitalization of more than $570 million. It has an all-time high of $21.26 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007939 (September 2019).

ApeCoin (APE, -26%)

Launched in 2022, it is the governance token of APE Ecosystem, allowing users to participate in ApeCoin DAO. It is up by almost 1% year to date and up over 46% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, APE is trading at $5.10, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.50 billion. It has an all-time high of $39.40 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $1.00 (March 2022).

The Sandbox (SAND, -26%)

Launched in 2011, it is a blockchain-based virtual world, where members can create, build, buy and sell digital assets. It is down by over 85% year to date but is up by over 3% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, SAND is trading at $0.8808, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.30 billion. It has an all-time high of $8.44 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02894 (November 2020).

Filecoin (FIL, -27%)

It is a blockchain-based open protocol that records the commitments by members using FIL, which is Filecoin’s native currency. It is down by almost 84% year to date but is up by over 10% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, FIL is trading at $5.87, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.60 billion. It has an all-time high of $237.24 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.83 (August 2019).

Maker (MKR, -27%)

Launched in 2017, it serves as a governance token of the MakerDAO and Maker Protocol (decentralized organization and a software platform). It is down by over 71% year to date and down over 8% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, MKR is trading at $693.03, giving it a market capitalization of more than $670 million. It has an all-time high of $6,339.02 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $21.06 (January 2017).

Helium (HNT, -44%)

Launched in July 2019, it is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for IoT (Internet of Things) devices. It basically allows low-powered wireless devices to communicate and send data. It is down by almost 90% year to date and down over 63% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, HNT is trading at $4.06, giving it a market capitalization of more than $512 million. It has an all-time high of $55.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2534 (June 2020).

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk