These Are The 10 Biggest Content Creation Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies have transformed the way content creators can market and monetize their work on the internet. Previously, if a content creator made their work public on the internet (via social media), other users were able to use that or edit it to meet their needs, but the content creator hardly got any money from it. On the other hand, Blockchain-based content creation platforms made the process transparent by allowing content creators to get paid directly from the users themselves. This way, Blockchain eliminated the middlemen (social media in this case) to help content creators increase their revenues. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest content creation cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Content Creation Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization data (Aug. 18, 2022) of the content creation tokens to rank the 10 biggest content creation cryptocurrencies.

Status (SNT)

Released in June 2017, it is an open-source messaging platform and a mobile interface that allows users to interact with DApps. SNT is down by over 50% year to date but is up by almost 4% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, it is trading at $0.03359, giving it a market capitalization of more than $110 million. SNT has an all-time high of $0.6759 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.006196 (March 2020).

Hive (HIVE)

Launched in March 2020, it is a decentralized information sharing network that includes a blockchain-based financial ledger. HIVE is down by almost 61% year to date but is up by almost 28% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, it is trading at $0.5995, giving it a market capitalization of more than $250 million. HIVE has an all-time high of $3.42 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.08694 (April 2020).

Horizen (ZEN)

It is a zero-knowledge-enabled network of blockchains. Zendoo protocol makes Horizen a permissionless network of blockchains. ZEN is down by over 67% year to date but is up by over 5% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, it is trading at $21.21, giving it a market capitalization of more than $260 million. ZEN has an all-time high of $168.15 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $3.09 (July 2017).

Theta Fuel (TFUEL)

It is one of the two native tokens of the Theta blockchain, with the other one being THETA (governance token). TFUEL is the utility token. TFUEL is down by over 65% year to date but is up by almost 12% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, it is trading at $0.06928, giving it a market capitalization of more than $360 million. TFUEL has an all-time high of $0.6807 (June 2021) and all-time low of $0.0008897 (March 2020).

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Launched in 2017, this token powers a new blockchain-based digital advertising platform that rewards users for their attention. BAT is down by almost 66% year to date but is up by over 15% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, it is trading at $0.4285, giving it a market capitalization of more than $640 million. BAT has an all-time high of $1.92 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.06621 (July 2017).

Chiliz (CHZ)

It is a digital currency for sports and entertainment that allows users to participate in the governance of their favorite sports brand. CHZ is down by over 25% year to date but is up by over 95% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, it is trading at $0.2189, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.30 billion. CHZ has an all-time high of $0.8915 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.004001 (September 2019).

Theta Network (THETA)

Launched in March 2019, it is a decentralized network that allows users to share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. THETA is down by over 70% year to date but is up by over 20% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, it is trading at $1.46, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.40 billion. THETA has an all-time high of $15.90 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.03977 (March 2020).

The Sandbox (SAND)

Launched in 2011, it is a blockchain-based virtual world that allows users to develop, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. SAND is down by almost 79% year to date but is up by over 7% in the last 90 days. As of writing, it is trading at $1.27, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.70 billion. SAND has an all-time high of $8.44 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02894 (November 2020).

ApeCoin (APE)

It is the governance token of the APE Ecosystem. APE allows the holders to participate in the ApeCoin DAO. APE is up by almost 1% year to date but is down by almost 19% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, it is trading at $6.23, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.90 billion. APE has an all-time high of $39.40 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $1.00 (March 2022).

Cosmos (ATOM)

Founded in 2014, this crypto aims to solve the “hardest problems” that the blockchain industry is facing. It is also working toward making blockchain technology less complex for developers. ATOM is down by almost 68% year to date but is up by over 16% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, it is trading at $11.70, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.30 billion. ATOM has an all-time high of $44.70 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $1.13 (March 2020).

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk