These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q3 2022

The cryptocurrency market somewhat recovered in the third quarter from its first and second quarter lows. In fact, it was among the best-performing asset in the third quarter of 2022. Overall, the market capitalization increased by about $100 billion compared to the second quarter.

Despite a better than expected run, there were some cryptocurrencies that failed to capture investor sentiments. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022.

Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q3 2022

We have used the third quarter return data of cryptocurrencies from coinmarketcap.com to develop this list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022.

We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as on Oct. 1, 2022) for our list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022. Here are the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022:

Enjin Coin (ENJ, -18%)

First announced in July 2017, it enables game developers to tokenize in-game items on the Ethereum blockchain. ENJ is down by over 85% year to date and down by over 14% in the last month.

As of this writing, ENJ is trading at $0.4058, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $401 million. ENJ has an all-time high of $4.85 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01562 (November 2017).

Kava (KAVA, -20%)

KAVA is a layer-1 blockchain that offers both the speed and interoperability of Cosmo and the developer power of Ethereum. KAVA is down by over 69% year to date and down over 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, KAVA is trading at $1.38, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $413 million. KAVA has an all-time high of $9.19 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.30 (March 2020).

Klaytn (KLAY, -21%)

Launched in June 2019, this blockchain focuses on metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. KLAY is down by over 90% year to date and down over 33% in the last month.

As of this writing, KLAY is trading at $0.1338, giving it a market capitalization of more than $414 million. KLAY has an all-time high of $4.38 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.05733 (May 2020).

Stacks (STX, -21%)

STacks is a layer-1 blockchain solution that brings smart contracts and DApps (decentralized applications) to Bitcoin. STX is down by over 87% year to date and down over 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, STX is trading at $0.2949, giving the crypto a market cap of more than $3.89 billion. STX has an all-time high of $3.61 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04501 (March 2020).

Decentraland (MANA, -23%)

Launched in 2017, it is a virtual reality Ethereum-powered platform that enables users to develop and monetize content and applications. MANA is down by over 82% year to date and down over 16% in one month.

As of this writing, MANA is trading at $0.5964, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. MANA has an all-time high of $5.90 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007883 (October 2017).

UNUS SED LEO (LEO, -28%)

Launched in May 2019, it is a utility token for the iFinex ecosystem. LEO is up by almost 7% year to date and down over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, LEO is trading at $4.07, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.88 billion. LEO has an all-time high of $8.04 (February 2022) and an all-time low of $0.8036 (December 2019).

THORChain (RUNE, -30%)

It is a decentralized liquidity protocol that enables users to exchange cryptocurrency assets without giving up full custody of their assets in the process. RUNE is down by over 81% year to date and down over 15% in the last month.

As of this writing, RUNE is trading at $1.40, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $459 million. RUNE has an all-time high of $21.26 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007939 (September 2019).

The Sandbox (SAND, -32%)

Launched in 2012, The Sandbox is a blockchain-powered virtual world that allows users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets. SAND is down by over 88% year to date and down over 16% in the last month.

As of this writing, SAND is trading at $0.7136, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. SAND has an all-time high of $8.44 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02894 (November 2020).

Basic Attention Token (BAT, -33%)

Launched in 2017, this crypto powers a blockchain-based digital advertising platform. BAT is down by almost 79% year to date and down over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, BAT is trading at $0.2691, giving the crypto a market cap of more than $399 million. BAT has an all-time high of $1.92 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.06621 (July 2017).

Helium (HNT, -47%)

Launched in July 2019, it is a decentralized blockchain network for IoT (Internet of Things) devices. HNT is down by almost 90% year to date and down over 30% in the last month.

As of this writing, HNT is trading at $4.01, giving it a market capitalization of more than $512 million. HNT has an all-time high of $55.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2534 (June 2020).

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk