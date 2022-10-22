These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q3 2022

The cryptocurrency market somewhat recovered in the third quarter from its first and second quarter lows. In fact, it was among the best-performing asset in the third quarter of 2022. Overall, the market capitalization increased by about $100 billion compared to the second quarter.
Despite a better than expected run, there were some cryptocurrencies that failed to capture investor sentiments. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022.
Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q3 2022
We have used the third quarter return data of cryptocurrencies from coinmarketcap.com to develop this list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022.
We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as on Oct. 1, 2022) for our list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022. Here are the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022:
-
Enjin Coin (ENJ, -18%)
First announced in July 2017, it enables game developers to tokenize in-game items on the Ethereum blockchain. ENJ is down by over 85% year to date and down by over 14% in the last month.
As of this writing, ENJ is trading at $0.4058, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $401 million. ENJ has an all-time high of $4.85 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01562 (November 2017).
-
Kava (KAVA, -20%)
KAVA is a layer-1 blockchain that offers both the speed and interoperability of Cosmo and the developer power of Ethereum. KAVA is down by over 69% year to date and down over 5% in the last month.
As of this writing, KAVA is trading at $1.38, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $413 million. KAVA has an all-time high of $9.19 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.30 (March 2020).
-
Klaytn (KLAY, -21%)
Launched in June 2019, this blockchain focuses on metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. KLAY is down by over 90% year to date and down over 33% in the last month.
As of this writing, KLAY is trading at $0.1338, giving it a market capitalization of more than $414 million. KLAY has an all-time high of $4.38 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.05733 (May 2020).
-
Stacks (STX, -21%)
STacks is a layer-1 blockchain solution that brings smart contracts and DApps (decentralized applications) to Bitcoin. STX is down by over 87% year to date and down over 11% in the last month.
As of this writing, STX is trading at $0.2949, giving the crypto a market cap of more than $3.89 billion. STX has an all-time high of $3.61 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04501 (March 2020).
-
Decentraland (MANA, -23%)
Launched in 2017, it is a virtual reality Ethereum-powered platform that enables users to develop and monetize content and applications. MANA is down by over 82% year to date and down over 16% in one month.
As of this writing, MANA is trading at $0.5964, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. MANA has an all-time high of $5.90 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007883 (October 2017).
-
UNUS SED LEO (LEO, -28%)
Launched in May 2019, it is a utility token for the iFinex ecosystem. LEO is up by almost 7% year to date and down over 10% in the last month.
As of this writing, LEO is trading at $4.07, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.88 billion. LEO has an all-time high of $8.04 (February 2022) and an all-time low of $0.8036 (December 2019).
-
THORChain (RUNE, -30%)
It is a decentralized liquidity protocol that enables users to exchange cryptocurrency assets without giving up full custody of their assets in the process. RUNE is down by over 81% year to date and down over 15% in the last month.
As of this writing, RUNE is trading at $1.40, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $459 million. RUNE has an all-time high of $21.26 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007939 (September 2019).
-
The Sandbox (SAND, -32%)
Launched in 2012, The Sandbox is a blockchain-powered virtual world that allows users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets. SAND is down by over 88% year to date and down over 16% in the last month.
As of this writing, SAND is trading at $0.7136, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. SAND has an all-time high of $8.44 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02894 (November 2020).
-
Basic Attention Token (BAT, -33%)
Launched in 2017, this crypto powers a blockchain-based digital advertising platform. BAT is down by almost 79% year to date and down over 10% in the last month.
As of this writing, BAT is trading at $0.2691, giving the crypto a market cap of more than $399 million. BAT has an all-time high of $1.92 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.06621 (July 2017).
-
Helium (HNT, -47%)
Launched in July 2019, it is a decentralized blockchain network for IoT (Internet of Things) devices. HNT is down by almost 90% year to date and down over 30% in the last month.
As of this writing, HNT is trading at $4.01, giving it a market capitalization of more than $512 million. HNT has an all-time high of $55.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2534 (June 2020).
This article originally appeared on ValueWalk
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.