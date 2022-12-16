These Were the 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies in November 2022

This year, 2022, has been a difficult year for the global financial markets. As of last week, the U.S. stock market dropped by over 15 percent, the bond market by over 20 percent, while the cryptocurrency market lost more than 50 percent from its peak in 2021.

November was no different, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping to new two-year lows, while the rest of the market witnessed strong selling pressure. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in November 2022.

Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In November 2022

We have used the November return data of cryptocurrencies from coinmarketcap.com to rank the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in November 2022. We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as of Dec. 1, 2022) to develop this list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in November 2022. Here are the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in November 2022:

10. Chiliz (CHZ, -30%)

Founded in 2017, it is a sports and entertainment digital currency that allows holders to take part in the governance of their favorite sports brands. CHZ is down by almost 52% year to date and down almost 31% in the last three months.

As of this writing, CHZ is trading at $0.1436, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $881 million. CHZ has an all-time high of $0.8915 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.004001 (September 2019).

9. Synthetix (SNX, -31%)

Launched in September 2017, this crypto is developing a decentralized liquidity provisioning protocol that can be used by any protocol. SNX is down by over 69% year to date and down almost 30% in the last three months.

As of this writing, SNX is trading at $1.83, giving it a market capitalization of more than $455 million. SNX has an all-time high of $28.77 (February 2021) and an all-time low of $0.03258 (January 2019).

8. Flow (FLOW, -34%)

It is a developer-friendly blockchain that serves as a foundation for the next generation of games, apps, and digital assets. FLOW is down by over 90% year to date and down over 49% in the last three months.

As of this writing, FLOW is trading at $0.8943, giving it a market capitalization of more than $926 million. FLOW has an all-time high of $46.16 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8925 (December 2022).

7. EthereumPoW (ETHW, -35%)

It is a fork of the Ethereum blockchain with the objective of offering a more decentralized and fairer mining process. ETHW is down by almost 1% year to date and down over 70% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ETHW is trading at $3.45, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $371 million. ETHW has an all-time high of $141.36 (August 2022) and an all-time low of $3.13 (November 2022).

6. KuCoin Token (KCS, -35%)

Launched in 2017, it is a profit-sharing token that enables traders to draw value from the exchange. KCS is down by almost 70% year to date and down almost 27% in the last three months.

As of this writing, KCS is trading at $6.72, giving it a market cap of more than $661 million. KCS has an all-time high of $28.80 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $0.3365 (January 2019).

5. Decentraland (MANA, -37%)

Launched in 2017, it is a virtual reality platform that enables users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. MANA is down by almost 89% year to date and down almost 49% in the last three months.

As of this writing, MANA is trading at $0.3777, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $700 million. MANA has an all-time high of $5.90 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007883 (October 2017).

4. Aptos (APT, -41%)

Launched in October 2022, it is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that uses a novel smart contract programming language called Move. APT is down by almost 1% year to date and down over 43% in the last three months.

As of this writing, APT is trading at $4.74, giving it a market capitalization of more than $616 million. APT has an all-time high of $10.25 (October 2022) and an all-time low of $3.60 (November 2022).

3. NEAR Protocol (NEAR, -42%)

It is a community-run cloud computing platform that aims to do away with the limitations blocking the blockchains. NEAR is down by over 89% year to date and down over 61% in the last three months.

As of this writing, NEAR is trading at $1.63, giving it a market cap of more than $1.37 billion. NEAR has an all-time high of $20.42 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.526 (November 2020).

2. Cronos (CRO, -42%)

Cronos went live in November-December 2018, it is the native cryptocurrency token of Cronos Chain. CRO is down by over 89% year to date and down over 42% in the last three months.

As of this writing, CRO is trading at $0.06192, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.56 billion. CRO has an all-time high of $0.9698 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01149 (December 2018).

1. Solana (SOL, -58%)

Officially launched in March 2020, this crypto uses blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to offer decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. SOL is down by over 92% year to date and down over 57% in the last three months.

As of this writing, SOL is trading at $14.09, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $5.16 billion. SOL has an all-time high of $260.06 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5052 (May 2020).

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk