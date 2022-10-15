Goldmans Sachs Has 7 Well-Known Sizzling Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon, Apple and Netflix traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured in March, has tripled since then.

Goldman Sachs is the premier investment bank in the world, so we screened its outstanding research database and found seven stocks trading under the $10 level that could provide investors with some huge upside potential. While all seven are rated Buy at Goldman Sachs, they are much better suited for very aggressive investors. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



ADT

This top security company is a well-known protector of homes and businesses. ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is the largest residential and second-largest commercial security monitoring company in North America. The company serves over 7 million customers, installing over a million systems per year. Roughly 94% of revenue is generated in the United States, with the remainder from Canada.

Google announced last year that it was buying a 6.6% stake in the home security firm for $450 million in a deal that will allow it to provide service to customers of its Nest home security devices. ADT said that the companies will work to combine Nest products like cameras, thermostats, doorbells and alarm systems with ADT’s installation, service and professional monitoring network.

Insurance giant State Farm announced recently that it would be acquiring a 15% stake in the company by investing $1.2 billion. The chief operating officer of the company, Paul Smith, will join ADT’s board of directors.

Citigroup has a $10.25 price target on ADT stock, and the consensus target is $10.89. The stock last traded on Friday at $8.01 a share.



Altice USA

This communications company’s stock is offering the best entry point in years. Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers.