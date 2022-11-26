Goldman Sachs Has 5 Sizzling Well Known Buy Rated Stocks Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential

While Most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the amount of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the low to mid hundreds all the way up to over $1,000 per share. At those steep prices, It’s pretty hard to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half, and keep half.

Goldman Sachs is the premier investment bank in the world, so we screened the firm’s outstanding research database and found five stocks trading under the $10 level that could provide investors with some massive upside potential ranging from over 75% to 500%.

For low-price stock skeptics, many of the biggest companies in the world including Apple and Amazon traded in the single digits at one time. One stock that we covered over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, another one we featured in March, has tripled.

While all five are rated Buy at Goldman Sachs, they are much better suited for very aggressive accounts, and it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as the sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

ADT

This top security company is a well-known protector of home and business. ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is the largest residential and second-largest commercial security monitoring company in North America. The company serves over 7 million customers, installing over 1 million systems per year. Roughly 94% of revenue is generated in the US, with the remainder from Canada.