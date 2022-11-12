Goldman Sachs Has 5 Sizzling Stocks Under $10 to Ride the Rally With Huge Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.



Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon, Apple and Netflix traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured in March, has tripled since then.

Goldman Sachs is the premier investment bank in the world, so we screened its outstanding research database and found five stocks trading under the $10 level that could provide investors with some huge upside potential. While all five are rated Buy at Goldman Sachs, they are much better suited for very aggressive investors. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Altice USA

This communications company’s stock is offering the best entry point in years. Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers.

The company’s video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over-the-top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. It also provides voice over internet protocol telephone services, as well as mobile services, such as data, talk and text.



In addition, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, internet access and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise-class telephone services that include traditional multiline phone service.