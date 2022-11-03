These Are 10 Big Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

We are now at the mid-point of the third quarter earnings season, with about 52% of the S&P 500 companies having reported actual results. Of these, 71% of the companies have reported actual EPS above estimates.

The S&P 500 is reporting its lowest earnings growth since the third quarter of 2020 on a year-over-year basis, according to the data from Factset. In terms of revenue, about 68% of S&P 500 companies have posted revenues above estimates. Let’s take a look at 10 big companies revealing earnings next week.

We have used the market capitalization data (as of Nov. 3, 2022) of companies to rank the 10 big companies revealing earnings next week. Here are 10 big companies revealing earnings next week:

Welltower

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, it is a real estate investment trust that invests in healthcare infrastructure. Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) shares are down by over 31% year to date and down almost 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Welltower shares are trading above $58 with a 52-week range of $56.50 to $99.43. Welltower will release its earnings on November 8.

Diamondback Energy

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Midland, Texas, it is an independent oil and natural gas company. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) shares are up by almost 44% year to date and up almost 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Diamondback Energy shares are trading above $153 with a 52-week range of $95.02 to $162.24. Diamondback Energy will release its earnings on November 8.

Rivian Automotive

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., this company designs, develops and makes electric vehicles and accessories. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are down by almost 70% year to date and down over 14% in the last month.

As of this writing, Rivian Automotive shares are trading above $31 with a 52-week range of $19.25 to $179.47. Rivian Automotive will release its earnings on November 9.

GlobalFoundries

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Malta, N.Y., this company offers foundry services, as well as manufactures semiconductors. Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) shares are down by over 13% year to date but are up over 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, GlobalFoundries shares are trading above $54 with a 52-week range of $36.81 to $79.49. GlobalFoundries will release its earnings on November 8.

DuPont de Nemours

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Wilmington, Del., this company develops specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) shares are down by over 25% year to date but are up by almost 14% in the last month.

As of this writing, DuPont shares are trading above $60 with a 52-week range of $49.52 to $85.16. DuPont will release its earnings on November 8.

Constellation Energy

Founded in 1816 and headquartered in Baltimore, Md., this company generates, supplies and sells clean energy electricity, as well as renewable energy products and solutions. Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) shares are up by almost 8% in the last month.

As of this writing, Constellation Energy shares are trading above $93 with a 52-week range of $38.00 to $96.29. Constellation Energy will release its earnings on November 8.

Activision Blizzard

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., this company develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares are up by over 9% year to date but are down almost 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Activision Blizzard shares are trading above $72 with a 52-week range of $56.40 to $86.90. Activision Blizzard will release its earnings on November 7.

Becton Dickinson & Co.

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Franklin Lakes, N.J., it is a medical technology company that makes and sells medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) shares are down by over 7% year to date and down almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Becton Dickinson shares are trading above $227 with a 52-week range of $215.90 to $277.29. Becton Dickinson will release its earnings on November 10.

Occidental Petroleum

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in hydrocarbon exploration, as well as petrochemical manufacturing. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares are up by over 145% year to date and up almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Occidental Petroleum shares are trading above $70 with a 52-week range of $26.05 to $77.13. Occidental Petroleum will release its earnings on November 9.

Walt Disney

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, Calif., it is a mass media and entertainment conglomerate. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are down by over 34% year to date but are up by almost 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Walt Disney shares are trading above $100 with a 52-week range of $90.23 to $179.25. Walt Disney will release its earnings on November 8.

