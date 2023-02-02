10 Large Cap Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Lows

2022 has been a bad year for the equity market, with inflation and interest rates being the primary factors weighing on stocks throughout 2022. This meant that many quality stocks also suffered due to the overall market sentiments. On the other hand, this gives investors an opportunity to acquire quality stocks at a discount. To help you select, detailed below are 10 large cap stocks trading close to 52-week lows.

10 Large Cap Stocks Trading Close To 52-Week Lows

We have used the market capitalization as of Jan. 31, 2023, to rank the 10 large cap stocks trading close to 52-week lows. We have only considered stocks that are trading 0 to 10% above their 52-week low for our list of 10 large cap stocks trading close to 52-week lows. Here are the 10 large cap stocks trading close to 52-week lows:

10. Republic Services

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arix., this company offers integrated waste management services. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares are down by over 3% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -3%. As of this writing, Republic Services shares are trading at around $124 with a 52-week range of $113.57 to $149.17, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $39 billion.

9. Sysco

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company sells food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities. SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares are up by over 1% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to almost -3%. As of this writing, Sysco shares are trading at around $77 with a 52-week range of $70.61 to $91.53, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $39 billion.

8. Paychex

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., this company offers human capital management solutions. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares are up by almost 1% year to date bringing their 12-month return to around -3%. As of this writing, Paychex shares are trading at around $115 with a 52-week range of $105.66 to $141.92, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $41 billion.

7. Centene

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., this company deals in government sponsored healthcare programs. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) shares are down by over 7% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -3%. As of this writing, Centene shares are trading at around $76 with a 52-week range of $73.20 to $98.53, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $42 billion.

6. Keurig Dr Pepper

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Burlington, Mass., this company makes and markets non-alcoholic beverages. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) shares are down by over 1% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -8%. As of this writing, Keurig Dr Pepper shares are trading at around $34 with a 52-week range of $33.35 to $41.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $49 billion.

5. Activision Blizzard

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., it is a video game holding company. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares are up by almost 1% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -3%. As of this writing, Activision Blizzard shares are trading at around $75 with a 52-week range of $70.94 to $82.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $59 billion.

4. Colgate-Palmolive

Founded in 1806 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers Oral, Personal, Home Care and Pet Nutrition products. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares are down by over 5% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -10%. As of this writing, Colgate-Palmolive shares are trading at around $74 with a 52-week range of $67.84 to $83.81, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $60 billion.

3. 3M

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., this company makes industrial, safety, and consumer products. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) shares are down by over 4% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to almost -31%. As of this writing, 3M shares are trading at around $114 with a 52-week range of $107.07 to $169.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $62 billion.

2. CME Group

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., this company operates a derivatives marketplace. CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) shares are up by over 5% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -26%. As of this writing, CME Group shares are trading at around $176 with a 52-week range of $166.55 to $256.94, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $63 billion.

1. CVS Health

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Woonsocket, R.I., this company offers healthcare services. CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) shares are down by over 5% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -19%. As of this writing, CVS Health shares are trading at around $87 with a 52-week range of $84.82 to $111.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $114 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk