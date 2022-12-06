These Were the 5 Best and Worst Performing Utilities Stocks in November 2022

Investing in utilities stocks is among the best low-risk and long-term investments. This is because demand for utilities will never cease, and most utilities are highly regulated. Moreover, these stocks offer dividends as well.

It is one of the few S&P 500 sectors that stayed in the green even amid the widespread selling over the past year. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing utilities stocks in November 2022.

Five Best Performing Utilities Stocks in November 2022

We have used the November return data of the utilities stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing utilities stocks in November 2022.

For our list of the five best and worst performing utilities stocks in November 2022, we have considered utilities stocks with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion (as of Dec. 1, 2022). Here are the five best performing utilities stocks in November 2022:

5. Essential Utilities (10%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa., it is a holding company that offers water, wastewater and natural gas services. Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE:WTRG) shares are down by almost 10% year to date and down almost 2% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Essential Utilities shares are trading above $46 with a 52-week range of $38.50 to $53.93, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

4. PPL (10%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Allentown, Pa., this company is in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) shares are down by almost 3% year to date but are up by over 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, PPL shares are trading above $29 with a 52-week range of $23.47 to $30.99, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $21 billion.

3. Sempra (10%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., it is an energy-service holding company that develops and operates energy infrastructure, as well as offers electric and gas services. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares are up by over 26% year to date and up almost 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Sempra shares are trading above $161 with a 52-week range of $121.59 to $176.47, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $52 billion.

2. Atmos Energy (11%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, this company focuses on regulated natural gas distribution, and deals in pipeline and storage businesses. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) shares are up by over 12% year to date and up almost 3% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Atmos Energy shares are trading above $117 with a 52-week range of $90.68 to $122.96, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16 billion.

1. Consolidated Edison (11%)

Founded in 1823 and headquartered in New York City, it is a holding company that deals in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares are up by almost 15% year to date but are down almost 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Consolidated Edison shares are trading above $97 with a 52-week range of $78.10 to $102.21, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $34 billion.

Five Worst Performing Utilities Stocks in November 2022

These were the five worst performing utilities stocks in November 2022:

5. PG&E (2%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., this company deals in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares are up by almost 21% year to date and up over 20% in the last three months.

As of this writing, PG&E shares are trading above $139 with a 52-week range of $93.50 to $140.67, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $38 billion.

4. Constellation Energy (-1%)

Founded in 1816 and headquartered in Baltimore, Md., this company generates, supplies and sells clean energy electricity, as well as renewable energy products and solutions. Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG) shares are up by over 15% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Constellation Energy shares are trading above $93 with a 52-week range of $38.00 to $97.89, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $30 billion.

3. Evergy (-4%)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, this company deals in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and steam. Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) shares are down by over 15% year to date and down almost 15% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Evergy shares are trading above $58 with a 52-week range of $54.12 to $73.13, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13 billion.

2. New Fortress Energy (-7%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, this company funds, develops and operates natural gas infrastructure, as well as logistics to deliver energy solutions. New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE) shares are up by over 109% year to date and down over 9% in the last three months.

As of this writing, New Fortress Energy shares are trading above $50 with a 52-week range of $19.17 to $63.06, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10 billion.

1. Dominion Energy (-13%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Richmond, Va., this company makes available electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. It also focuses on interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage systems. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) shares are down by over 23% year to date and down over 26% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Dominion Energy shares are trading above $59 with a 52-week range of $57.95 to $88.78, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $50 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk