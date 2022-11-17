Hartree Partners Takes Position in FLME / Flame Acquisition Corp.

Fintel reports that Hartree Partners, LP has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,000,000 shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME). This represents 7.0% of the company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 2,705,783 shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660,783 shares, representing an increase of 38.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLME by 58.10% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital LP holds 1,570,609 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560,119 shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLME by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 1,365,004 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 365,004 shares, representing an increase of 73.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLME by 332.96% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,259,410 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital Llc holds 1,010,136 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 885,136 shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLME by 11.15% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flame Acquisition Corp.. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 13.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Flame Acquisition Corp. is 0.1386%, a decrease of 15.3803%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 22,206,576 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel